Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle As ‘Robots’ In Awkward Couple Photo

Chrissy Teigen is at it again, tearing into the Trumps on Twitter. This time, she went after Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, saying they looks less human than the androids in ‘Westworld.’

“Hello we are robots beedoo boop,” Chrissy Teigen, 32, said when tweeting a picture of Donald Trump Jr., 40, and his girlfriend, ex-Fox News personality Kimberly Guilgoyle, 49, on Aug. 1. “smiling is opening your lips and exposing your teeth until you feel a light tension on the outer corners of your mouth beep blurp we are smiling boop beep.” While attacking someone’s picture is pretty low, especially when they’re smiling for the camera…yeah, Chrissy has a point here. Don Jr. and Kim don’t really radiate warmth in the photo and the soft focus is not doing them any favors.

Countdown until Don Jr. tweets something nasty about Chrissy (he so takes after his father, Donald Trump, 72). Though, Donald seemed to ignore the Lip Sync Battle host after she went after his step-mother, Melania Trump, 48. Chrissy shared some throwback photos of Melania, showing the First Lady in the White House garden. However, Chrissy went all “what are those!?” on the FLOTUS, pointing out her pristine Converse. “These look exactly like my workout soles, because I work out as much as this chick gardens.”

That was actually pretty funny – and the First Lady thought so, too! It seems that there’s at least one person in the White House who knows how to take a joke, because a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Chrissy’s tweet made the FLOTUS “laugh out loud” because it was “pretty spot on,” as gardening isn’t exactly at the top of Melania’s favorite things to do.

hello we are robots beedoo boop smiling is opening your lips and exposing your teeth until you feel a light tension on the outer corners of your mouth beep blurp we are smiling boop beep pic.twitter.com/2EXyyHXyZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 1, 2018

Chrissy’s favorite things to do, apparently, is to roast the Trumps on Twitter. When she’s not taking shots at Don Jr. or Melania, she’s tearing down the Commander in Chief. When Donald continued his frankly racist attacks on Senator Elizabeth Warren (the woman he calls “Pocahontas”) during a July 5 rally, he challenged her to undergo a DNA testing to prove that she’s actually part Native American. During the rant, Donald even trashed the #MeToo movement, prompting Chrissy to call him a “dipsh*t” whose “brain is eating itself.” Oh, Chrissy. It’s cute to assume 45 has a brain and not a wadded up ball of InfoWars conspiracies, soaked in greed and racism.