15 Stars Wearing Bikini Tops & Booty Shorts For The Summer — See Pics

Stars know the perfect way to show off their summer bodies is in bikini tops with booty shorts. We’ve got Britney Spears, Bella Thorne and more celebs who have perfected the look.

Ah summertime. The warm weather means it’s the perfect time to get some sunshine and show off a hard-earned bod. While not everyone can make it to the beach, a bikini top paired with short shorts is the best way to flaunt a figure while looking amazing and stylish as the same time. Britney Spears, 36, is a master of the game, and living in Southern California she’s able to rock a bikini top with shorts year round. Thanks to her grueling workouts, the singer is in the best shape of her life and can flaunt her rock-hard abs and toned legs by throwing on a pair of Daisy Dukes along with a bikini top and voila, she’s good to go whether hanging out at her house or running errands.

A simple black bikini top paired with denim shorts have proven to be a go-to look for Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, 31, as well as 20-year-old Kylie Jenner. Singer Halsey, 23, pulled off a white bikini top and black short shorts for a day out on the town while former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, has rocked denim Daisy Dukes with patterned multi-color bikini tops on multiple occasions. With a body as sick as she has, why not flaunt it? Bella Thorne, 19, knows a sexy look when she sees it, pairing a pink bikini top with matching pink denim short shorts.

The Hadid sisters have two of the most enviable bodies in all of modeling, with their long trim legs and toned torsos. Gigi, 23, flaunted her amazing limbs in a pink and orange neon bikini top with white short shorts on a trip to the beach. Sister Bella, 21, looked super fashionable pairing a white bikini top with a crisp white shirt and a pair of shorts to grab lunch in NYC. Fellow model Kendall Jenner, 22, paired a green bikini top with denim Daisy Dukes for a boat ride in Saint Barts that was perfect for the tropical outing. She also work a patterned bikini top with denim shorts and a leather vest as festival wear when she hit up Coachella in 2017. You can see our full gallery of stars in bikini tops with short shorts here.