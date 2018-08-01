Carrie Underwood Expecting Twin Girls After Accident Left Her With Scarred Face, Claims New Report

What’s better than having a baby on board? Having two on the way! If this report about Carrie’s alleged pregnancy is true, she and her husband Mike must be doubly excited.

Could it be? Carrie Underwood, 35, and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, are reportedly expecting twin girls, according to In Touch. And if being three months along isn’t the best news to get Carrie’s mind off of her scary new scar and back to better things, we don’t know what is. She already has one adorable kid in her brood — Isaiah Michael, who she gave birth to in 2015 — but “they’ve been trying for a baby for the past few months,” sources close to the couple told the mag. “She and Mike are beyond thrilled that their little family is going from three to five in one big jump.”

The fact that Mike has retired from the NHL makes this report even more exciting! Instead of being on the road with his team, he’d be right at home with his growing fam. In fact, he and Carrie are allegedly already showing off their teamwork, working together to come up with some adorable baby names for the girls. Their main inspiration? The Bible, according to In Touch‘s source. “A front-runner is Rachel,” the insider said. “And they also love Faith as a name, so maybe those will be the two winners!” Too cute! But baby books aren’t all that they’re flipping through right now. Mike and Carrie reportedly also want the girls’ nursery to be full of fairy tales. “Carrie is a storyteller at heart and she’ll want the twins to be real readers, so their room will be stocked with classic kids’ books.” Can’t you just picture it?

If this report is true, we are so excited for Carrie to welcome two newborns to her family. She’s had a rough year and this is just the kind of news that could turn the whole thing around. After falling in Nashville and getting — count ’em — 40 stitches, Carrie has been feeling insecure about the scar on her face. She has been slaying red carpets ever since, but maybe all she needs is a beautiful baby bump to get her confidence back up.

But since Life & Style said the couple was expecting a pair of twin girls six months ago, we’ll be waiting on Carrie’s confirmation before we get too excited. HollywoodLife reached out to Carrie Underwood’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.