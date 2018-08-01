Blac Chyna ‘Hurt & Disgusted’ After Mom Calls Her A ‘Mistake’: Will She Clap Back?

After their recent falling out, Tokyo Toni had some harsh things to say about her daughter, Blac Chyna — and Chyna is reeling over it. But will she issue a public response? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

“[Blac Chyna] hates that things are ugly between her and her mom,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s hurt and disgusted that her mom would tell the world that she was a ‘mistake’ and a ‘statutory rape baby.’ What kind of mother says those things?” The drama between Blac and Tokyo Toni has been going on for years, but was brought to a whole new level when Tokyo went on a wild rant about her daughter earlier this week. In a shocking video, Tokyo lashed out at Chyn, screaming, “F*** birthing you b****. That was a mistake, just happened to come into play. You was a statutory rape baby.”

Obviously, that confession is SUPER harsh, and Blac has kept tight-lipped in the aftermath of the video going public. Don’t expect her to say anything anytime soon, either. “Blac is trying her best not to give this too much attention,” our insider adds. “She knows her mom is trying anything she can to get a response, and she’s refusing to give it to her. She’s not going to reward this behavior.” Tokyo has been open about her anger toward Blac for allegedly not letting her see her grandkids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, but our source says there’s more to it than just that.

“Blac cut her mother off because she was being so toxic,” our insider explains. “Her mom kept demanding more and more money, and if Blac tried to put any limit on her, she’d attack Blac verbally. It just got too crazy and too painful.”

In fact, things have gotten so bad, that Blac “honestly doesn’t know if she’ll ever speak to her mom again,” according to our source. We’ve seen these two go up and down with their relationship for quite some time now, though, so it certainly wouldn’t be shocking if they’re able to patch things up at some point!