Bethenny Frankel Slams Carole Radziwill Over Claims She ‘Quit’ ‘RHONY’ — Was She Fired?

Yikes! Was Carole Radziwill forced to exit ‘RHONY’, despite her previous claim that she was choosing to leave the show after six seasons? That’s what her frenemy Bethenny Frankel seems to be suggesting.

It’s been a week since Carole Radziwill, 54, announced on July 25 that she’d be leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons on the show. Many assumed Carole’s exit came as a result of her ongoing feud with one-time friend Bethenny Frankel, 47, and while Carole hasn’t yet confirmed nor denied that theory, she did say she made the decision to “walk away” from the series on her own and she’s happy to be leaving “frenemies behind.” Now, one week later, Bethenny has taken to Twitter to say Carole’s not being “truthful” about this “hard situation”. So was Carole actually fired by Bravo? Well, take a look at Bethenny’s tweet below.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU. Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation,” Bethenny wrote, following the “Boat Ride From Hell” episode that fans have been waiting to see all season long. Bethenny didn’t name Carole in her tweet, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know who she’s talking about.

In her tweet, Bethenny seems to be suggesting that Carole did not, in fact, make the decision to leave RHONY. Bethenny claims she was the only RHONY star to ever do such a thing. Bethenny previously left the series, following the third season, for her own spinoff Bethenny Ever After and an eventual talk show produced by Ellen DeGeneres, before returning for Season 7. So is Bethenny saying Carole was fired? She doesn’t use that word, but she does say that Bravo “has reasons for not asking hwives to return”, which leads us to believe the network simply didn’t ask Carole to return for Season 11.

Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU. Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 2, 2018

Want more drama? The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.