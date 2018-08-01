Angelina Jolie: Is She Impressed With Jen Aniston’s New Sexy & Candid Interview?

We knew it! Angelina’s ‘a tad curious about what Jen is up to,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. But did she read Jennifer Aniston’s Aug. 1 interview for ‘InStyle’ magazine?

Ever since Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, separated on Sept. 15, 2016, fans have had two things on their minds — will or won’t he reunite with ex Jennifer Aniston, 49? And would Angelina care? Both these questions lingered in our minds again after Jen’s new InStyle interview was released on Aug. 1. And while we still don’t know whether or not Brad and Jen — whom divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage — will reunite, we do know that Angelina has not yet read Jen’s interview. But that doesn’t mean she’s not curious about her ex’s ex. “Angelina is in no hurry to read Jen’s latest interview. She is a tad curious about what Jen is up to, but Angie is too busy to stop her day to read about Brad’s ex. However, because friends keep mentioning it to her, and she usually reads everything, Angie will probably come around to reading it eventually,” a source close to Angelina shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even so, “[Angie] is in no rush to read the interview or look at Jen’s pictures. Angie has her own, full life with lots of kids to worry about first, so she is in no hurry to catch up with the single life of Jen,” our source adds. Okay, there’s your answer – Angelina couldn’t be impressed with Jen’s interview, because she hasn’t even read it yet! Angelina’s understandably tardy, seeing that she’s still filming Maleficent 2. If Angelina’s the jealous type, she supposedly doesn’t have much to worry about. Even though the window’s wide open after Jennifer announced her separation from ex-husband Justin Theroux, 46, on Feb. 15, 2018, Brad’s reportedly still not ready to fall in love again, sources told Entertainment Tonight on June 26.

But Brad may be ready to flirt again! A scandalous report came in on July 25 that Brad’s “completely smitten” with the married Margot Robbie, 28, who he’s currently filming Once a Time In Hollywood with, a source told Life & Style magazine. It allegedly got so bad that co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, “has called him out for layering it on so thick [with Margot],” the insider also told the magazine. Gossip Cop called “bogus” on the rumors however! What IS official is that Jennifer’s not “heartbroken” and therefore probably doesn’t need a rebound man anyways. She set the record straight with InStyle, informing everyone that she’s not missing her ex-husband Justin that much: “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”