Angelina Jolie Reportedly Determined to Adopt 7TH child After Finalizing Custody Deal With Brad Pitt

She’s a mother of six – and she still has so much love to give. Once Angelina Jolie wraps up her next movie – and her custody arrangement with Brad Pitt – she’s reportedly considering adopting another child!

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10, might have to make room for a brand new brother or sister. Though Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 52, are still working out the kinks in their custody arrangement, she’s reportedly thinking about adding another member to her already huge family. “[Angelina’s] planning to adopt another child once she’s done filming and promoting Maleficent 2,” a source tells OK! magazine. It may be a case of “Empty nest syndrome,” because the source says Angie thinks it’s the right time to adopt because “the kids are growing up and don’t need her as much.”

Angie adopted her first child, Maddox, from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002. She adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, and adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Mihn City, Vietnam, in 2007. Angie obviously has a tendency to adopt children from outside of America, and that won’t change when she reportedly adopts again. “Angie’s always wanted to help Syrian refuges,” the source tells OK! magazine. She really wants to do this. It breaks Angie’s heart every time she sees a kid suffering. She still has so much love to give.”

Before Angelina adds another member to her family, she needs to finally work out an arrangement with Brad Pitt. Their long-running custody battle took a turn in June 2018, when a judge ordered Angie to give her six kids more time with their father. “It is critical that each of the [six] children have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.” The judge issued specific steps for Angie to take in order to prevent “alienation” between Brad and his kids. If she didn’t follow through and made sure the kids got more time with their dad, she risked losing primary custody over all of them.

“It has been a rough year for all of them so she is worried about what is best for them constantly,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in the wake of the ruling. “She has no more choice in the matter, so she feels a bit helpless, and a loss of control” Angelina was going to “make the best of it” because despite the rift between her and her ex, she still wants her kids to have “stability and structure.” And with her being tied up with Maleficent 2 this summer, that means handing more control over to Brad.