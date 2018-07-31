HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look preview of Vivian Ruiz taking on duo Charity and Andres in the second round of duels on the Aug. 1 episode of ‘World of Dance!’

The competition is heating up now that the Duels have arrived. Vivian Ruiz kicks off her Junior Division Duel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new World of Dance episode airing Aug. 1. The 16-year-old contemporary dancer from Miami brings her A-game right off the bat with incredible flexibility and personality. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo are in love with her performance from start to finish.

Vivian doesn’t let up the entire performance, and even Charity and Andres look a little intimidated while watching her. Her emotion is palpable. At the end of her performance, Derek gives her a standing ovation. Expectations are high, but Charity and Andres, both 17, are more than ready to show the judges what they’re made of. Their chemistry is absolute fire. The moves they showcase are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

There’s one move in particular, where Charity leaps onto Andres’ back, that has JLo yelling, “What the hell was that?” It takes a lot to impress Jennifer, and this duo just did! They make every intricate and jaw-dropping move look effortless! Who will move forward — Vivian or Charity and Andres? The judges have one seriously tough decision to make after these performances.

In the Duels rounds, the top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel. The judges will score each act based on their artistry, precision, and athleticism. The top scoring act from each duel will advance in the competition and be one step closer to winning a grand prize of $1 million. World of Dance season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.