Wilmer Valderrama Wants To Be ‘Heavily Involved’ In Demi Lovato’s Recovery After Her Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama has been lovingly dedicated to ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato ever since her heartbreaking overdose last week and he’s ready to be by her side throughout her long journey of recovery.

Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has been one of Demi Lovato‘s biggest supporters since her overdose on July 24 and he’s willing to go above and beyond to make sure he’s there for her during this difficult time. “Wilmer is all in for Demi right now and he wants her to be OK,” a source close to Wilmer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants her to be the best version of herself because he has seen that version firsthand from her. His intention is to help her through her current hospital stay and he really wants to be heavily involved in her future recovery even if that involves a rehab facility. He is not recommending anything to her right now but he has reassured her that he will be with her the entire way to full recovery and is glad to help her in any of her wants and needs. He wants Demi to have a long life and a healthy life. Wilmer wants her back to 100% and will be working with her, her family and her people to make sure she is on the right track.”

Wilmer made headlines when he was seen visiting Demi in the hospital on numerous occasions with an understandably somber look. Although the details of Demi’s incident have yet to be released, she is reportedly having some complications after the overdose which is causing her extended hospital stay. There’s no word yet on when she’ll be released or if she’ll head to rehab facility after being discharged but it seems like along with Wilmer, she has a lot of people by her side and wishing her well.

In addition to Wilmer, Demi’s backup dancer, who was blamed by some fans for Demi’s unfortunate overdose, confirmed she was by Demi’s side in a social media post. She also stuck up for herself and explained that like many others, she loves Demi and wants her to get better. We continue to wish Demi a lot of healing through this rough time.