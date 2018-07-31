Alex Faust: 5 Things To Know About Announcer Alex Trebek Suggested As His ‘Jeopardy’ Successor

Alex Trebek hinted that he’s on the verge of retiring, and the ‘Jeopardy’ host’ named Alex Faust as a possible replacement! Before hitting the ‘Daily Double,’ get all the info on this potential successor.

“He was one of two people named as potential replacements for Alex Trebek when his Jeopardy contract runs out in 2020.” Who is Alex Faust? This ­Jeopardy­-style answer-question has been swirling around the minds of game show aficionados ever since Alex Trebek, 78, told TMZ’s Harvey Levin that there was a “less than 50% chance” of him signing a new deal. When asked for a possible replacement, Trebek namechecked Alex Faust, 28, so get to know the possible next host of Jeopardy.

1. He’s a sports announcer. In a moment that was 100% pure Canadian, the Ontario-born Trebek picked a hockey announcer as a potential replacement. “I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him.” Since 2017, Alex has been calling the action at Kings games, but this isn’t his first gig in the announcer’s booth.

He called college football and basketball games for ESPNU and served as a radio broadcaster for the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets, calling the first game in the franchise’s history. As the voice of Northeastern University’s men’s basketball program, he also became one of the youngest commentators to ever work an NCAA tournament in 2016.

2. He’s already replaced another legend. If Alex lands the Jeopardy gig, it would be the second consecutive time that he took over for a retiring legend. He got the LA Kings job when Bob Miller, a Hall of Famer broadcaster, retired after 44 seasons with the kings. “The expectation isn’t that I’m going to replace Bob Miller, because that’s just impossible to do,” he told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “ … I know he developed a relationship even beyond the TV sphere of going out and meeting people at events or meeting fans at games. That’s part of the job responsibility for me, for me to get to know fans, for fans to get to know me, and hopefully it all works out over the long haul.”

3. Alex Faust is a Brooklyn native who went to school at Northeastern University. Alex graduated with a degree in political science and economics and worked, for a time, as a data analysis for PricewaterhouseCoopers, all as a means to finance his interest in sports. However, his natural gifts led him to landing a full-time job as a broadcaster.

4. He has a style that helped him earn the job, despite being so young. “I don’t like to be pretentious,” he said. “I think there’s a difference in the way that I call the game that folks may not be used to. I don’t necessarily do as much of a mechanical radio style as you may see elsewhere. And that’s evolved into my style on TV.”

5. Alex wasn’t the only one Trebek named as a replacement. In addition to Alex Faust, Alex Trebek named CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, who was blown away that Alex even knew who she was. “Incredible honored & humbled Alex … thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius).”

She would also be a great pick. In addition to her experience as the host of her own Sirius XM radio show, she’s a graduate of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School. She also has worked as a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and was an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Columbia.