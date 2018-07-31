Trevor Noah: ‘Daily Show’ Host Reveals — His Midterm Coverage Will Be ‘Terrifying’

Trevor Noah can’t wait to dive into midterm election coverage soon,previewing to Hollywoodlife.com exclusively that his show, which is nominated for three 2018 Emmy Awards, is working on a “little special something”.

Trevor Noah, 34, like the rest of us never anticipated the Donald Trump, presidency when he succeeded Jon Stewart, as host of The Daily Show ,three years ago but boy have he and his team, risen to the occasion. Now, Noah, is leading ‘The Daily Show,’ to its highest ratings ever, as Donald Trump‘s terrified constituents, tune into the nightly show for a mix of comedic and moral relief. Yes, that’s moral relief. Because Noah doesn’t just mock Donald Trump’s latest lies, he and his crew of writers and correspondents, also directly take on every issue of this presidency from the racism of Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists in Charlottesville– to the cruelty of separating migrant children from their parents.

All of which has resulted in Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. So does this mean that President Donald Trump has actually been good for The Daily Show, even if he’s tearing much of the country apart? “That’s a tough question for me to know the answer to because I only know what it’s like hosting The Daily Show in the world of Trump,” the South African born and raised Noah tells Hollywoodlife.com exclusively.

“When I took over the show he was well into the race and since then, we’ve been taking on our new positions together.” Now, just like a lot of voters who can’t wait to get to the Nov. 6 polls, Noah is looking forward to the mid term elections. “The midterms are going to be so much fun because we’re going to be profiling as many of the candidates as we can. Not just for their quirks but also their policies and campaigns. We’re working on a little ‘special something’ for the election coverage, which is going to be exciting and terrifying for America at the same time.“

For those of you who can’t wait for what Noah and The Daily Show will do next you can get your comedy fix with the just published tome, ‘The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library‘ (Spiegel & Grau), enshrining into a hardcover book, all the Commander-in-Tweet’s (for now) most ‘historical’ twitter messages. From “covfefe“, to “a very stable genius“, to his choicest insults- “Goofy Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas“, to “rocket man”- to his self aggrandizement- “sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest”, The Twitter library commemorates all the “masterpieces” from the man who claimed on twitter: ‘ I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.’

Noah also recently launched his own ‘Trevor Noah Foundation’ in South Africa, to support youth preparedness for higher education and for careers, focusing on the New Nation School in Vrededorp. As Noah heads into The Daily Show’s fall whirlwind, he stands firm in his belief that every political leader, even one that calls the mainstream media, “fake news”, and “the enemy of the people”, MUST be subject to daily roasting. “I can think of few examples of freedom of speech that compare to roasting people in power. It’s something I’ll never take for granted”.

Thanks Trevor. Neither can we.

Tune in to The Daily Show on Comedy Central, week days, at 11 ET.