Tyson Beckford Slams Kim Kardashian After She Says She Weighs 119 Lbs.: ‘She Is Not Real’

Tyson Beckford totally dissed Kim Kardashian’s body when he took to Instagram on July 31 to negatively comment on a recent pic of the reality star.

Things got pretty harsh on July 31 when Tyson Beckford, 47, decided to slam Kim Kardashian‘s body in a very opinionated comment on Instagram and it didn’t take long for Kim to respond! The photo showed 37-year-old Kim walking in the black crop top and skintight pants that she wore for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 30 and although she’s been making headlines for being in the best shape she’s ever been, Tyson clearly thought otherwise! “Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” he wrote in one comment. “She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip,” he continued in another. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t seem to sweat his words, however, and even had her own response for the male model. “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she posted along with the coffee cup, frog and nail polish emojis.

As one of America’s most famous faces, Kim’s used to criticism, even from fellow celebs, so it’s not surprising that she would have a response so soon. The brunette beauty has been embracing her weight loss and revealed that she’s only 119 pounds in a recent Instagram video. Her sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, also commented on her incredibly tiny waist in the same video and Kim seemed to love what they were saying.

When it comes to her weight loss, Kim’s pride may come from the fact that she gained up to 50 pounds during her first pregnancy with her daughter, North, 5. Her second pregnancy with her son, Saint, 2, was also a difficult one with weight gain and complications. Her issues with carrying and giving birth is the reason Kim decided to have her daughter, Chicago, via surrogate and she seems like she couldn’t be happier with her choice.

Kim just dragged Tyson Beckford 😂😂😂😂😂 I’m here for it 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/WzBInpJc2t — SirBluebird (@SirBluebird) July 31, 2018

Kim’s known for standing up for herself against any haters and with how famous she is, we can understand why she would feel the need to!