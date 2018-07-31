Tristan Thompson Slammed By Khloe Kardashian Fans Who Haven’t Forgiven Him For Cheating

Once a cheater, always a cheater… at least according to Khloe Kardashian’s fans! Koko’s followers quickly clapped back at Tristan Thompson when tried to be cute in a comment on her Insta!

This is actually hysterical. Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of a pink ocean landscape with the caption “Take me please.” Just a minute after she posted, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson commented, “Where do you wanna go my love?” However, fans quickly turned his romantic gesture into a reminder of his past infidelities, which came to light in March just a week before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. “The land of faithful and loyal, tristan, that’s where she wanna go,” one user sarcastically commented. “Back in time,” another clapped back, while a different fan added, “To the divorce attorney.” LOL, we can’t get enough of these.

It is clear Tristan has been trying hard to regain his girlfriend’s trust since he was caught cheating only a few months ago in the midst of his NBA season. He and Khloe have been putting up a strong front by staying united since the birth of their daughter and they both relocated to Calabasas with Khloe’s family after Tristan’s season ended. While fans may disagree with Khloe’s choice to stay with Tristan, after footage surfaced of him making out with two women in DC, she believes she made the right decision. “Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife a few weeks ago.

Lmao you guys are wild. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

“She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity.” Well, luckily for Khloe, she doesn’t need to reiterate how much Tristan f**ked up — she has her fans for that!!