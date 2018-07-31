T.I. More ‘Grateful’ Than Ever To Be With Tiny On 8th Anniversary: He Didn’t Think They’d Last This Long

T.I. and Tiny have made it through another year of marriage despite his transgressions with other women. We’ve got details on how he’s surprised she’s stayed with him this long.



It’s official. T.I. and Tiny Harris have made it through another year of marriage despite his spanking flirtation with actress Asia’h Epperson in June. The couple and their three kids headed off for a vacation in a tropical paradise for their July 31 eighth wedding anniversary. While they haven’t done their usual gushing over each other on social media like they tend to do every year, Tip has been showing off Instagram story videos of their family getaway and he pulled out all the stops renting a hilltop mansion with an amazing pool. He knows that he’s lucky that Tiny has stayed by his side and is so thrilled that she’s still his wife.

“T.I. is shocked and grateful for his wedding anniversary with Tiny. He loves the mother of his children with all his heart, but after many mistakes over the years, he sincerely did not know if they would last this long. Tip is the first to admit his mistakes and he is surprised that Tiny‘s love for him has been stronger than his time in prison, and his other slip-ups as a faithful husband,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They came very close to divorce several times over the years. As they celebrated another year together, TI has never been so happy, in love or grateful that Tiny is forgiving, loving and still by his side,” our insider adds. Tiny filed for divorce from Tip in Dec. of 2016 and he went on to have an alleged affair with Bernice Burgos the following spring. But ultimately he put family first, as by the summer of 2017 the couple got back together.

Even though they hit a rocky patch again in June after his flirtation with Asia’h was caught on video, Tip managed to get out of the doghouse once again by the time Tiny’s 43rd birthday rolled around on July 14. He lavished her with a brand new black convertible with a custom red leather interior. In the back seat he packed on additional gifts including bags of luxury goods including Christian Louboutin shoes. Tip even praised her as “Mrs. H.” These two are ride or die despite his occasional screw ups with other women.