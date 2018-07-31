‘The Challenge’ Recap: Paulie Explodes As The Double Cross Adds A New Element Of Gameplay

Tensions are high as the double cross comes into play on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ Plus, Paulie makes some new vendettas after a wild blowup. Here’s our recap!

Paulie and Natalie are thrilled to find out about the Redemption House after their elimination on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, and their entrance comes right in the aftermath of Britni and Chuck’s blowout fight. The next morning, Chuck makes a point to apologize to Britni because he knows they’ll have to work together. Meanwhile, Paulie keeps an eye on them and makes plans to use the rekindled friendship as psychological warfare against Britni and her boyfriend, Brad, who’s back in the main house. The drama is put on hold, though, when the Redemption House finds out they’ll get a chance to get back in the game sooner than they thought.

The four teams in the Redemption House are sent to the Double Cross. One-by-one, the teams get a chance to pick from a row of four X’s. Whichever team chooses the Double X will automatically have a chance to compete for their spot back in the Main House. They’ll also get to pick which of the other three teams they want to go against, while the other two teams will automatically be sent home. Natalie and Paulie are the lucky ones to pull the Double Cross, and at the elimination, they opt to go against their Big Brother friends, Jozea and Da’Vonne. That means Britni and Chuck and Jemmye and Jenna are automatically going home.

Paulie makes sure to stir things up when he announces his decision to the group, though. He calls out Britni’s boyfriend, Brad, and Jenna’s boyfriend, Zach, and tells them he’s purposely sending their girls home because he doesn’t have the chance to go against the guys directly. Unfortunately, his s*** talking may have come a little too soon: Jozea and Da’Vonne win the elimination, sending Paulie and Natalie right back to the Redemption House.

Kyle and Brad learn the hard way that the past never stays buried when the Redemption House returns in an all new episode of #TheChallenge32, TOMORROW at 9/8c! 😈 pic.twitter.com/xR7RN6BIVh — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 30, 2018

However, Paulie refuses to go out without making a splash, and he lashes out at Brad and Kyle. A fight nearly breaks out right after the elimination, with security even needing to step in. Paulie also goes through with his plan to break Brad down mentally by accusing Britni of hooking up with Chuck at the Redemption House, and Brad is admittedly a bit hurt and concerned.

Also in this episode, Kayleigh and Nelson finally hash out their beef following a hookup and subsequent falling out on Vendettas. Plus, Shane calls out Johnny Bananas for voting for him at the last elimination, and Johnny goes off about the “passive aggressive” manner in which the confrontation was handled. Then, realizing his number of allies is dwindling, Johnny gets his flirt on with new cast member, Angela, to get a rookie on his side, but the rest of the cast sees right through him. After all, he did the same thing with Natalie last season!

We’ll have to find out what happens next on next week’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning!