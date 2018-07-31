‘The Bold Type’s Meghann Fahy: Sutton May Have ‘Pretty Intense Epiphanies’ In Paris

Sutton is heading to Paris! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Bold Type’s Meghann Fahy about Sutton’s amazing opportunity. Plus, she reveals the scoop on her boyfriend’s cameo!

After an emotional trip back home to Pennsylvania on the July 31 episode of The Bold Type, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is ready to head to Paris Fashion Week in the season finale. This is a major moment for the Scarlet fashion assistant, and Sutton is going to make sure that she makes the most of it. “It’s the one thing Sutton has been dreaming about doing for her entire life, so I think it’s pretty surreal [for her],” Meghann told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think she’s going to soak up every minute of it and may even have some pretty intense epiphanies while she’s there.”

Scarlet’s fashion director, Oliver, is the one sending Sutton to Paris, and Meghann loves working with Stephen Conrad Moore and exploring the Oliver-Sutton dynamic. “Stephen is incredible,” Meghann continued. “He is the kindest, most loving man ever. I just have so much fun working with him. Every single time I was working him I was like, ‘I’m so excited about it.’ I’m really thrilled that they’ve sort of built into those characters’ relationships with each other a bit more. I think the audience really loves Oliver. We have a blast.”