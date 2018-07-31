Tamar Braxton’s Sister Slams Delta Airlines After Pilot ‘Ridiculed’ Her For ‘Flying While Black’

Towanda Braxton took to Instagram on July 28 to share a video of her sister, Tamar, being lectured by a Delta Airlines pilot for not listening to flight attendants and she claims it all happened because she’s black.

Tamar Braxton‘s sister Towanda Braxton, was NOT happy when a Delta Airlines pilot had a few stern words to say to Tamar during their flight on July 28 and she posted a video of the incident, which she claims happened because of the color of their skin. “@tamarbraxton got ridiculed by a pilot for flying while black on Delta. Wow! I guess being a diamond and double million miler don’t matter… @delta Shame on you… #WhyArePeopleSoMad#flyingwhileblack #smh,” Towanda captioned the video, which shows a close-up of the pilot talking to Tamar while both sisters were sitting on the plane. Although no mention of race was brought up in the video, Towanda seemed pretty adamant about how being black was the reason for the confrontation. SEE THE VIDEO OF THE PILOT TALKING TO TAMAR HERE.

Despite the claim, it seems like both Towanda and Tamar were acting strange after getting on board and were trying to deplane and leave their baggage behind, which is a violation of federal law, according to Page Six. When flight attendants tried to intervene, they allegedly refused to listen and it prompted the pilot to approach them face to face. “Here’s how this works,” the pilot said in the video. “My flight attendants work for me. I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you’re told to do. Are you willing and able to do what you’re told to do by a flight attendant? Don’t ask me any questions. Answer yes or no.” Tamar hesitantly replied “yes” to the pilot before he walked away. A quiet conversation between Tamar and Towanda can then be heard as they talk about whether or not they should get off the flight because of their annoyance with the situation.

When a rep for Delta spoke to the outlet about the situation, they insisted the pilot did what he did because he was just trying to keep everyone safe after the sisters wouldn’t comply with rules. “It’s crucial for the safety of every flight for customers to be willing and able to follow crew instructions,” a rep told Page Six in an official statement. “When these customers exhibited some unusual behavior and refused to acknowledge our flight crew’s instructions, the captain addressed them directly to ensure the safety and security of the entire flight.”

The airline also directly tweeted to Towanda with an offer to help after she posted the video on social media. “Towanda, our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now. Please DM here for additional assistance,” the tweet read. There’s no word yet on whether or not Towanda and Tamar were able to resolve the matter.

Towanda’s complaint about her experience with Delta is just one of many airline complaint stories of 2018.