Mamma mia! On a movie date this past weekend, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse didn’t hold back from each other, or the cameras! Here’s the scoop on their PDA-packed outing.

Summer lovin’ happened so fast! Robert Pattinson, 32, capped off 2017 by calling off his engagement to FKA twigs, 30, and he’s officially moved on to model and actress Suki Waterhouse, 26. The two kicked off their hot hangout with a late-night flick at Notting Hill’s Electric Cinema, and after the credits for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again rolled, they hopped on over to “It” crowd favorite, Soho House. They didn’t leave the private club until 1:10 a.m., after which they left a trail of kisses and affectionate touches all the way back to Suki’s home, Daily Mail reported. CLICK HERE TO SEE STEAMY PICS!

Seriously, these two are throwing us for a loop. On July 18, the buzz was that Robert’s professional relationship with his The Lost City Of Z co-star Sienna Miller, 36, might start “heating up,” OK! reported. We guess we can debunk that rumor now! On April 27, Suki also caused a ruckus when a source told HollywoodLife.com that friend and model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, was reportedly “furious with Suki” for cozying up to Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, who is definitely OFF limits seeing that he just wed Emily on Feb. 23. Well, we hope she’ll only be snuggling up to Robert now, because we ship this new couple hard. Suki’s all-black date attire from this weekend, which consisted of an oversized jacket and loose pants, is a good indicator that she’s already super comfy with Robert!

Whirlwind romances are trending. Jailey and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are the pioneers of this movement, and we hope Suki and her Twilight beau jump on the bandwagon! Okay, an engagement may be thinking too far ahead, but we can’t help but feel the butterflies in our stomachs already. We’re excited to see this new romance blow up on our Instagram feeds – well, hopefully on Suki’s Instagram Stories, since Robert doesn’t have any social media accounts. It’ll be an exciting change of pace, since the two were attached to big names for the longest time. Aside from former fiance FKA twigs, Robert’s most famous ex was Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, 28, and Suki’s romantic resume boasted long term relationships with Bradley Cooper, 43, and Diego Luna, 38.