Rihanna Shaves Her Eyebrows For Wild ‘VOGUE’ UK Beauty Look — See Pics

Oh my, eyebrows! Rihanna looks like a 1920s screen siren with pencil-thin eyebrows on the September 2018 cover of British ‘VOGUE.’ See her high-fashion spread below!

Rihanna, 30, always pushes boundaries and that’s what she is doing for British VOGUE. The singer, actress, and designer looks gorgeous on the September 2018 cover — the most prestigious month for any magazine. Isamaya Ffrench did her stunning makeup using her own line, Fenty Beauty. Since we don’t think RiRi actually shaved her brows, she probably glued them down, and using concealer, completely covered them. Then, they were drawn on with an eyeliner or brow pencil. Her lips were perfectly pouty and glossy, and her lashes were super long and whispy. Her longtime hairstylist Yusef did her hair for this high-fashion shoot.

She wears Prada on the cover, and Alexander McQueen and Noir Kei Ninomiya inside the magazine. The gorgeous spread was shot by Nick Knight. Few could pull off such a high-concept shoot like this, but Rihanna does it with ease! She could be a model! RiRi’s Fenty Beauty line is a massive success and she is giving back with her latest product. The Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter CLF Edition in Diamond Ball-Out ($34) benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna’s non-profit organization “that supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.” 100 percent of each purchase goes to the charity!

The gorgeous silver highlighter can be used on cheekbones or as an eyeshadow — be creative with it, all while helping a great cause! It launches on August 1.