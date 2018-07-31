Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Ignite Romance Rumors With Hot PDA Pics — New Couple?

We didn’t see this coming! Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan surprised Instagram by unleashing a torrent of PDA pics on their feeds and Instagram Stories, and the message seems to be clear: they’re definitely into each other!

We don’t think there’s any need for speculation here. Although the official boyfriend and girlfriend titles have yet to be confirmed, there’s really no need after spending two seconds looking at the Instagram accounts of Noah Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21. Lil Xan, made famous by his 2017 hit song “Betrayed,” posted the sweetest Instagram picture on July 29 of him smooching Noah. To make matters even more cute, she was wearing a sports jersey that repped the rapper’s name – now this is a team we can root for! Lil Xan’s not giving him and Noah enough credit, because on the same day, he posted a selfie of him with the “Again” singer and wrote underneath, “We ugly as f*** I know 💔🎈🖤.” No, we don’t think you know!

Noah has a unique way of expressing her affection as well. Nothing says young love more than a cuddly Huji Cam picture, which Miley Cyrus’s little sister and her new rapper boo separately posted to Instagram on July 30. While Lil Xan captioned it “Baby Blue Subaru,” Noah wrote, “ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!! 😍😍😍 also we both so sad its so sweet 💔💔💔💔.” Maybe they’re not happy and in love, but we guess sad and in love is acceptable too. We just hope Noah’s at least happier than she was after breaking up with an undisclosed ex-boyfriend, which was the inspiration for many of her songs on her upcoming debut album NC-17. She told Schon magazine on July 31, 2017: “During the process of making NC-17, I had a boyfriend, so a lot of the songs are about my breakup. I was really sad after and realized it was a big mistake, because I didn’t realize how happy I was in the moment and that I took it for granted.”

Just before the interview, there were fun rumors about a romance with singer Austin Mahone, 22, and then Noah went public that fall of 2017 with her next ex-boyfriend, singer Tanner Alexander, who’s featured on her song “Lately.” Lil Xan is even more cryptic. He tweeted “I love my gf,” who is also undisclosed, on May 14, 2017. He hasn’t come forward with any official names until now, so we’re guessing it’s the real deal with Noah, since he’s not afraid to post about her on his social media account. On July 29, he posted a series of PDA-filled Instagram Stories, in one of which he videoed himself playing with a bracelet on Noah’s wrist and said, “A gift for my baby. I hope you like it,” Yahoo Entertainment reported.

We’re almost as excited about these new lovebirds than we are for Noah’s Good Cry Tour (her FIRST tour ever!) and her debut album, which HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY interviewed her about. You can read about it here!