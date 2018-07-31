National Avocado Day Deals: Free Guacamole At Chipotle & More Epic Discounts

Happy National Avocado Day! In honor of this epic celebration, restaurants like Chipotle and more are offering sweet deals on July 31. Here’s where you can get discounted guacamole and more!

You can’t have guacamole without some avocados, so it’s only fitting that some places are giving away free guac on National Avocado Day (July 31)! Even Chipotle is getting in on the action, but make sure you follow the rules very carefully. All you have to do is place an order online via the chain’s website or mobile app and use the code AVOCADO at checkout. With the purchase of any entree, you’ll receive a free guacamole add-on, free side of guacamole on the side OR a free order of chips and guacamole. The possibilities are endless! Remember: This deal is only valid if you use the coupon code with online ordering — it cannot be redeemed with in-store orders.

Other restaurants are getting in on the action, too. If you download the new Honeygrow + Minigrow app, you can get avocado added to your salad or stir fry for FREE on July 31. Just bring the coupon code you receive from the app when you’re making your purchase! At Freebirds, you can get a free side of guacamole if you order the Monster-sized burrito (but you might want to share with a friend — it’s huge). Meanwhile, all Earth Origins Market locations are giving out various discounts throughout the day.

Dos Toros has not announced its specific deals yet, but there’s definitely some coming. The restaurant will begin announcing its discounts and deals at 10:00 a.m. on July 31, so make sure to keep checking back on Twitter to find out what freebies you can score!