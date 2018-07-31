Mila Kunis Finally Reveals The Way She & Ashton Kutcher Got Together After Being Friends For Years

Mila, teach us your ways! The actress opened up about how she nailed down Ashton Kutcher back in the day!

Obviously, Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher , 40, are couple goals. Their romance is the kind of thing you see in movies, and just when we didn’t think they could get any cuter…they did. In an appearance on WTF Marc Maron podcast, Mila opened up about her relationship, sharing some juicy details about the beginning stages of getting to know Ashton. “I did a movie called Friends with Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out. We were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other,” Mila said.

OK, that’s cute and all, but when did the real romance happen? “I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” Mila went on to reveal. “I was like, ‘You know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, ‘Got it.'” Too relatable! The very next day, Mila was shocked when Ashton showed up at her doorstep and asked her to move in with him. Ugh, the feels! Of course, Mila said yes, and the rest was history!

The pair first met on the set of That ’70s Show, and Mila’s only regret is not cashing in on even more time with her hubby. “The people that we were back then would never be together. But it’s just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, ‘We could have spent 20 years together.’” So sweet! Don’t worry, Mila and Ashton are definitely making up for lost time. The couple are happily married, and are proud parents to two kids, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. Plus, even though they’re busy with their careers and family, the pair always still make time for each other. Just look at this adorable date night photo from Ashton!

Night out with the wife A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

It looks like Ashton and Mila only continue to fall more in love each day! Considering Mila was just 14-years-old when she first met Ashton, we have a feeling this is one Hollywood marriage that will stand the test of time!