Melania Trump Laughing With Chrissy Teigen Over Twitter Dig: She Thought The Jab Was ‘Really Funny’

Melania Trump is not taking Chrissy Teigen’s joke about her pristine gardening sneakers to heart and in fact, she’s happy the actress gave her a much needed laugh.

Melania Trump, 48, wasn’t offended at all by Chrissy Teigen‘s recent Twitter joke about her gardening picture and she even thinks it was quite amusing. “Melania thought Chrissy’s Tweet was really funny, it actually made her laugh out loud, and it was pretty spot on, because let’s face it, gardening isn’t exactly at the top of Melania’s list of fun things to do,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “In truth, Melania was glad to have something to laugh at for a change. It’s been a while. These days Donald [Trump] seems to be in a perpetually foul mood, and everybody in the White House spends their time tip toeing around him—the atmosphere is so tense most of the time, that you could cut it with a knife.”

Melania’s lighthearted reaction to Chrissy’s tweet is a good thing considering it made some serious headlines shortly after she posted it on July 31. The mom-of-two posted a couple of pics of Melania gardening and couldn’t help but make a sarcastic joke about her pristine looking sneakers. “these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens,” Chrissy’s tweet read.

Since Chrissy’s not the only one giving Melania scrutiny for her actions, we’re sure the First Lady’s used to taking things in stride. Whether she’s out with the Donald or attending an event on her own, she’s definitely in the public eye at all times and with that, comes a lot of criticism. Regardless of the positive or negative feedback, it’s good to see Melania out and doing well after having kidney surgery back in May.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Chrissy is known for not agreeing with Donald’s policies and speaking out against them on social media. The president even blocked her Twitter account because of it!