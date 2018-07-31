Tweet
Chrissy Teigen Slams Melania Trump’s Pristine Shoes While She Fake Gardens In Hilarious Tweet

melania trump gardening
Melania Trump is getting mocked by Chrissy Teigen once again! This time, the model took aim at the First Lady for wearing brand new shoes while gardening. See her hilarious tweet here!

Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to go after the Trumps, and she took a dig at Melania Trump once again on July 31. Chrissy posted throwback photos of Melania from Sept. 2017, in which the First Lady was doing some charity work in a garden. However, the supermodel made sure to point out that Melania’s Converse sneakers, which featured white soles, weren’t even slightly scuffed. “These look exactly like my workout soles,” she joked. “Because I work out as much as this chick gardens.” LOL!

The photos were taken when Melania paid her first visit to the White House Kitchen Garden, which was started by Michelle Obama. Melania got down and dirty (sort of) while spending time with a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America to promote healthy eating. At the event, Melania also rocked a $1,362 plaid Balmain top, red gloves and oversized sunglasses. At the time, she was mocked for wearing such an expensive ensemble to dig through the dirt, and now, it looks like Chrissy is bringing those concerns to light once again.

Of course, this is far from the first time Melania has been called out for her outfit choices. When she went to visit immigrant children on the Mexican border, Melania rocked a majorly insensitive jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do you?” She also rocked sky high heels to visit victims of hurricanes in 2017 — a pretty strange choice to be walking through areas of destruction and flooding.

Celebrities have no problem calling Melania out for these fashion choices, and it’s no surprise that the always unapologetic Chrissy is usually in the mix. It’s unclear why she decided to resurface these gardening photos now, but we love her for always keeping us laughing!