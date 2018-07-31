Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Nude When Donald Trump Called To Say He Freed Alice Johnson

Kim Kardashian appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and revealed that she was completely naked when Donald Trump called to let her know he freed Alice Johnson. We’ve got the reason why.

Kim Kardashian, 37, hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 30 to flaunt her slimmed down 119 pound body in a big way. She wowed in skin-tight black velvet leggings and a one-shouldered black crop top along with a new short bob haircut. She talked about how she was in the middle of doing a racy nude photo shoot when President Donald Trump, 72, called to tell her he had taken her advice and commuted the life prison sentence of first time non violent drug offender Alice Johnson, 63. The reality star didn’t want to talk to the president while totally naked so she said she quickly grabbed a robe to take his call. Kim revealed that she did NOT let Trump know that she was nearly nude at the time she was talking to him. Though he’s probably smiling about the thought of it now!

Kim revealed that after she secured freedom for Alice, she now gets tons of letters from prisoners asking that she help their cases as well. “I get a stack of letters every day that I read when I’m in glam,” she revealed. Kim said she also visited a women’s prison recently to see what conditions were like on the inside first hand. She said that once she walked through the halls, women started pounding on the windows with excitement, yelling “Kim’s here to get us out.”

Kimmy is totally feeling herself, bragging that she’s down to 119 pounds to sisters Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kendall Jenner, 22, in a series of Instagram videos on July 29. She seemed to relish being accused of not eating and being anorexic, which disturbed many fans. Kim’s waist is Barbie thin these days, yet her massive booty hasn’t lost an ounce and her sexy cleavage is just as busty as ever. She’s so lucky. For most women when they lose a ton of weight, those areas totally shrink, but Kim has managed to keep her hourglass curves while shrinking the rest of her body.

The last time Kim appeared on Kimmel in Nov. of 2017, the host was on leave as his infant son Billy was undergoing his second round of heart surgery and celebrity guest hosts were filling in. Uber fan Jennifer Lawrence was on hand to grill Kim on everything from why ex Reggie Bush married her clone to if she thought family friend O.J. Simpson was guilty of the double murder of his estranged wife and her friend. KKW was politician smooth, giving non-controversial answers to all of J-Law’s questions. Jen later complained during an appearance on The Late Show that Kim was so quick and matter of fact that the actress ran out of a long list of questions for the reality star and she still had five minutes of interview time left in which she had to wing it!