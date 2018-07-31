Khloe Kardashian Wears Tight Bodysuit, Shows Off 33 Lbs Weight Loss — Competing With Kim?

I saw Khloe Kardashian wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops. See Khloe in a sexy green bodysuit just three months after giving birth below. Is her look better than Kim?

It’s getting hard to keep up with this family! Khloe Kardashian, 34, recently revealed that just three months after giving birth to baby True, she had lost 33 pounds. She credits breastfeeding as well as being so active before, during and after her pregnancy on getting her back into shape. In fact, she didn’t hit the gym for six weeks post baby, but now, she goes almost every day! And that work is paying off! She showed off her flat stomach in a green bodysuit with camo pants on July 30. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack around her chest and orange sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian, 37, gave us a totally similar vibe with an outfit she wore back in August of 2017 — almost a year ago to the day. Kim’s black bodysuit was completely sheer, and her army bottoms were actually shorts. On July 29, 2018, Kim revealed she weighs just 119 pounds — she’s been following Khloe’s lead in the gym and some days she even works out twice a day! These sisters are constantly getting inspo from each other!

Kim and Khloe are also rocking almost identical bobs right now. “Moms with bobs,” the sisters laughed on Instagram on July 29. Khloe’s hair is actually extensions that were cut, but she has been talking about going short for month now, so who knows what the future will bring! Kim commented that without her hair extensions she “weighs less.”