Karlie Kloss Hangs With Harry Styles For ‘Glamorous’ Lunch Date & Taylor Swift Fans Are Pissed

Taylor Swift fans have long memories. More than five years after her brief romance with Harry Styles crashed and burned, they’re furious that her BFF Karlie Kloss was pictured having lunch with him. WTF?

On July 31 Karlie Kloss, 25, enraged Taylor Swift fans. How? By simply having lunch with the “Bad Blood” singer’s ex, Harry Styles. Yes, really. The model and the former One Direction pop star were snapped together with legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. The 71-year-old shared the photo on Instagram, adding the caption, “Glamourous [sic] lunch break @harrystyles @karliekloss.”

While many fans gushed about 24-year-old Harry’s “gorgeous face,” some Swifties pounced, outraged that Karlie would be chilling with one of Taylor’s exes. One person wrote, “Eww, Taylor’s friend.” (Admittedly that could also be Harry’s friend being outraged that he’s hanging with Karlie!) Others joked about the connection, with one fan cattily commenting, “Taylor Swift says hi.” One person wrote, “Are Harry and Karlie gossiping about Taylor??? WE NEED THE TEA.” Meanwhile, another fan posed the question on a lot of people’s minds, writing, “That’sKarlie Klossand HarryStyles ommmggg. I wonder how Taylor Swift will feel about this?”

Funnily enough there has been speculation for some time now that Karlie and Taylor may actually no longer be friends. It’s not so much what either of them has said. It’s more what they haven’t said that’s sparked questions. At one point Karlie was well and truly a member of Taylor’s squad, but the “Shake It Off” singer has yet to comment on Karlie’s engagement to her boyfriend of six years Joshua Kushner, which was confirmed on July 24. Also, remember when Karlie shared photos of her celebrity friends’ shocked faces when she revealed they were engaged, via FaceTime? Serena Williams and Princess Eugenie were included in the mix. Taylor? Nope.

Glamourous lunch break !@harrystyles @karliekloss A post shared by @ therealdvf on Jul 31, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

The blondes also haven’t been snapped together in a few months either. But anyone rushing to the conclusion that Karlie and Taylor are no longer friends just because the former was having a “glamorous lunch” with the latter’s ex, bear in mind a comment Karlie herself made to the New York Times in an article published on March 16. Responding to rumors that that their relationship is dunzo, she said, “Don’t believe everything you read.” OK then!