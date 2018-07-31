John Cena Reveals Why He Has ‘No Regret’ After Nikki Bella Split In Cryptic Post-Breakup Tweet

After Nikki Bella confirmed she and John Cena are broken up again, he took to Twitter to cryptically tweet about having no regrets. Here’s what he had to say.

“If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret,” John Cena tweeted on July 30. The cryptic message came after it was revealed that the actor and on-off love, Nikki Bella, had decided to end their relationship once again. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the superstar couple is done “for good” this time, and Nikki confirmed the split in a statement to People. “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding,” she said. “After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.”

Trouble first began for Nikki and John at the beginning of the year. As documented on the reality show Total Bellas, Nikki could no longer deal with the idea that her husband-to-be didn’t want kids, and she ended their engagement. However, he eventually agreed to give her a child, and the engagement was back on with a wedding date set for May 5. Less than a month before the big day, though, the pair announced another breakup. In the weeks after the split, they were spotted together on occasion, and John even professed his love for his ex in an interview on the Today Show.

Unfortunately, it seems that things were simply not meant to be. “I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man,” Nikki concluded. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

The touch decision to end things came after Nikki realized that “deep down, John doesn’t want the same things that she does,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was just going along with things to please her, and she feared he would end up resenting her along the way.” We’ll get to see more regarding the aftermath of this split when Nikki returns to TV on Total Divas this September.