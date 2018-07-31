Jessica Simpson Nearly Tumbles Over While Hitting NYC Streets In Sky-High Louboutin’s

Jessica Simpson had a scary close call when she unexpectedly tripped and almost fell in her high heels during an outing in New York City on July 31. See the moment she lost her balance here!

Woah! Jessica Simpson, 38, almost tumbled over while attempting to step up onto a New York City sidewalk in her massive Christian Louboutin high heels on July 31 and it was a scary scene! The blonde beauty showed off her legs in a black and white collared mini-dress and covered her eyes in her usual huge shades when she lost her balance after getting out of a car. Luckily she was able to get her body back upright and all was saved. The singer laughed off the mishap as she entered a building where she’s most likely attending business meetings for her upcoming cosmetics company, Beauty Fiend.

Jessica definitely looked amazing for her NYC visit but it’s not too surprising considering she always seems to know how to pull off an eye-catching wardrobe whenever she steps out in public. The mom-of-two recently showed off her incredible body in a negligee-inspired dress during an outing in L.A. last month and it proved she just looks better with age!

In addition to flaunting her curves on solo outings, Jessica knows how to keep her social media steamy by posting pics of herself and others in sexy clothing. Back in April, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a tiny bikini with her hunky hubby, Eric Johnson, 38, standing behind her shirtless. They very well are one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry and we love seeing Jessica’s amazing pics! We’re glad to know they’re still enjoying themselves and living it up just like every married couple should do!

Despite Jessica’s mishap, she still looked fabulous. We can’t wait to see what other gorgeous outfits she shows off in the future!