Bow down to JLo! The multi-talented Jennifer Lopez will be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV VMAs!

MTV announced on July 31 that Jennifer Lopez, 49, will be recognized with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 VMAs. JLo is also set to perform live at the 2018 VMAs for the first time since 2001! Jennifer is currently nominated for two VMAs for her latest hit, “Dinero.” The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Jennifer joins a long and very talented list of past Video Vanguard recipients. Britney Spears, 36, Justin Timberlake, 37, Beyonce, 36, Kanye West, 41, Rihanna, 30, Pink, 38, Guns N’ Roses, Madonna, 59, and Michael Jackson are among the list of artists who have received the award. The very first Vanguard awards were given to David Bowie, The Beatles, and Richard Lester in 1984 at the very first MTV VMAs. The award was renamed in 1991 in honor of the King of Pop.

Jennifer is no stranger to the MTV Video Music Awards. She hosted the ceremony in 2015! She has also won two VMAs in the past — Best Dance Video in 2000 for “Waiting for Tonight” and Best Hip-Hop Video in 2002 for “I’m Real (Murder Remix).”

This year has truly been Jennifer’s year! In addition to being the 2018 recipient of the Video Vanguard award, she’s also currently judging World of Dance season 2 with Derek Hough, 33, and Ne-Yo, 38. The third and final season of her crime drama Shades of Blue is currently airing on NBC. Her newest romantic comedy, Second Act, will be released in theaters on Nov. 21. The movie also stars Milo Ventimiglia, 41, Leah Remini, 48, Vanessa Hudgens, 29, and Treat Williams, 66. Jennifer works so hard and always gives 100%. She deserves all the accolades! We can wait to watch her slay at the VMAs!