iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces New Wave Of Performers: Leon Bridges, The Vamps & More

Your dream music festival lineup is here. Sin City — you’re not ready for this!

Six new performers have been added to the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, rounding out the bill with even more superstars names! iHeartMedia has announced that Leon Bridges, MAX, Badflower, The Vamps, Drax Project and FOX The Four’s Season 1 winner Evvie McKinney, will be joining the talented roster of performers at the festival’s Daytime Stage. The performers join previously announced Daytime Stage performers such as Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, and “1-800-273-8255” rapper Logic. Now in it’s 8th year, the Las Vegas, Nevada music festival is pulling in the biggest names in music for their 2018 lineup, across all genres. The Daytime Stage will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and in addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, the event will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

This year, the festival’s epic two-day main stage event will be hosted by none other than Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Panic! At The Disco, Shawn Mendes, and more throughout the weekend. Childish Gambino was also just announced to the star-studded main stage lineup. The festival, which kicks off on September 21, and culminates on September 22, will be hosted at the city’s T-Mobile Arena.

It’s high time for The Vamps to be making the festival circuit rounds. On July 13, the band released a new album, NIGHT & DAY (DAY EDITION), the counterpart to their third studio album Night Edition which was released in 2017. They also just announced a brand new UK tour, but long before then, US fans attending the iHeart festival will get a chance to see their new music live first. Leon also released his latest studio album, Good Thing back in May!

Tickets for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival are currently on sale! Fans can pick up a pair by heading over to iHeartRadio.com/Tickets. Can’t make it to Las Vegas? No stress. Each night, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets.