Iggy Azalea Rocks Skimpiest Thong Bikini Ever & Puts Booty On Display — Sexy Pics

Iggy Azalea just nailed the bikini selfie! The rapper showed off her flat tummy and bare booty in a thong two-piece in a series of sexy photos! See Iggy’s skimpy string bikini snaps!

Iggy Azalea, 28, just heated up the gram! The rapper posted three bikini photos from the most impressive angles we’ve ever seen on July 30. Iggy showed off her toned abs, shiny cleavage and bare booty in an orange string bikini, by Raven Tracy, labeled “BODY!” — And, she sure showed hers off! The “Kream” rapper donned long blonde locks in the snaps, which featured her tugging on her bottoms, and later staring at the camera. Check out her sexiest bikini snap, below!

Iggy’s been all over IG lately, posting sultry selfies and other body photos. She recently revealed a video of her twerking with a bucket of chicken resting on her signature curvy bottom. The rapper has been all over since she dropped her sexy, new single “Kream”, which features her rumored boyfriend, Tyga, 28. Iggy and T-Raww have been stirring up relationship rumors ever since April when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The rappers were photographed arriving to night one of the annual music festival in Indio, California. And, they were reportedly spotted at West Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis Hotel in an apparent business meeting of sorts, that same month.

Despite the reports that they’re more than friends, Iggy took to Twitter to set the record straight back in May. “I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again,” she tweeted and then deleted. She added: “I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly.”

Iggy found herself on the defense once again, after she was asked about Tyga during an interview in early July. “I really wasn’t hugged up,” she told E! News of the rumors that they got cozy at Coachella. Iggy explained: “There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you’re at a music festival and everyone’s packed in like sardines, of course we’re next to each other. When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children.”

She later confirmed, “I’m so alone!” — “I’d like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry.”