French Montana’s Home Invaded By Armed Gunmen Early In The Morning

French Montana’s home was invaded by armed robbers this morning & the rapper was reportedly home during the incident.

This is so scary. French Montana‘s Calabasas home was invaded by armed robbers early this morning, and police officers are currently on the scene, according to TMZ. “There were at least two suspects, including two black male adults,” a LAPD revealed to HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “They were armed and took property from French Montana’s Calabasas home. The suspects have not been apprehended, yet.” Cops revealed they received a call from the rapper’s home reporting the frightening robbery around 9 AM, although TMZ claims the incident actually happened several hours before that. French and an unknown number of house guests were also home during the time of the crime, but it is unclear whether they were harmed.

French Montana’s home is in a gated community, which makes the home invasion all the more scary. He actually purchased the home from Selena Gomez, who had similar issues with stalkers getting through the security system. During her time there, Selena called the police three times, fearing an intruder, which shouldn’t be the case while living in a gated community. Several other celebs have recently encountered home invasions and robberies in the area, including Kendall Jenner, who was robbed last spring. The model hosted a party where an uninvited guest made their way past security and stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry her bedroom.

Just one day ago, French shared on his Instagram a video of his fans cheering him on during his latest show in Canada and the rapper has been releasing new music collaborations throughout the month of July. He also, just recently, put his New Jersey mansion on the market for $1.4 million, but that could be because he was ordered to pay Waka Flocka’s mom, rap manager Debra Antney, $2 million from a previous lawsuit.

This story is developing…