Eva Longoria: 1st Photo Of Her Adorable Newborn Son Revealed — See Sweet Pic

WHAT a cutie! Eva Longoria has given birth to her & her husband, José Bastón’s, 1st child together, and fans have finally been given a sneak peek of their little boy! See the newborn’s 1st pic here!

Eva Longoria, 43, and José Bastón, 50, became the proud parents of a baby boy on June 19, and we are so excited to finally see what the beautiful little one looks like! But let’s be real, with a mom as stunning as Eva, it’d be hard NOT to be a total cutie. The newborn’s first pic was revealed on July 31 on the cover of Hola magazine, and already it’s beyond clear how in love Eva is with her son! Do you think Santiago Enrique looks more like his mom or dad? It’s obvi hard to tell since the little one is so, well, little, but one thing is clear — he is too adorable! It would really help if Eva would put up a family photo that included Santiago and Jose, but we’ll take what we can get.

It’s true that Eva has already released a picture of her son before, but it was only the top of his head while she breastfed him. And even though Santiago’s little ear is cute and tiny, the Hola cover gives us so much more to work with! In the sweet pic, Eva is holding her son with the biggest smile on his face. TBH, we don’t know what’s cuter — Santiago, or the fact that his mom is clearly so excited to be cradling him in her arms. The newborn is wearing a onesie in the sweet shot, and not only are his eyes and mouth open in an adorable expression, but he’s holding his hand up. The mag cover promises to tell all about the emotional moments Eva experienced during her maternity leave.

But before giving birth for the first time, Eva revealed she was anxious yet “excited” to finally meet her child. “[I’m] excited but nervous,” she told People magazine in April. “Nervous, excited, emotional.” But although there were plenty of nerves, Eva not only had her husband by her side for the birth, but a large portion of her family too! In fact, it was planned from the beginning that her family would come in for the baby’s arrival. “They won’t be in the delivery room but they’ll be there,” Eva told the mag before it all went down.

In the days leading up to giving birth, Eva admitted that things were getting very uncomfortable for her. “Everything’s uncomfortable,” she told Jimmy Kimmel just weeks before her son was born. “It’s not just your belly — everything gets bigger. I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.” But clearly Eva couldn’t be happier about being a mom — and we hope we get to see more pics of her little man soon!