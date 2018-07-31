Travis Scott: How He’d Feel About Kylie Jenner Getting Pregnant With Baby #2, Says Source

As rumors continue to swirl that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been trying for baby No. 2, we’ve learned what he really thinks about adding to their family! Is he ready for a second child?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, have never been happier as a family of three after welcoming daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1. However, it seems as though the world keeps putting pressure on the young couple to have another baby. After recent reports have claimed Ky and Travis are trying for baby No. 2, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the rapper feels about adding to his brood. “He feels that if it happens it would be great, if not he would be OK as well,” a source close to the couple says!

As for how the rest of Kylie’s family? — If she were to have a second child, the insider says her famous fam would be thrilled. But, “they’re not pressuring her either way.” — “If she were to have another child, they would be very happy,” the source admits. “They love Travis as a father, so the more the merrier.” The insider also notes that Kardashian patriarch, momager, Kris Jenner, 62, completely trusts her youngest daughter. “Whatever scenario happens, Kris is OK with it,” the source says.

While there’s speculation that Kylie and Travis are looking to expand their family, the pair have not expressed interest in have a second child right now. Kylie just jumped back into her Kylie Cosmetics business, full force, after slipping under the radar during her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Travis is busy with his music and continued business ventures with Nike.

Not to mention, Kylie just started hitting the gym since giving birth, and she’s never looked better! In fact, she showed off her flat tummy after baby, on Snapchat, just one month after giving birth. Since then, Kylie’s showed her millions of social media followers just how well she bounced back after baby, posting photos in tight tops, and pants.