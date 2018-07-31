Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless To Display Her Stretch Marks After Giving Birth: ‘This Is My New Body’

Even supermodels go through major body changes after having babies — just ask Chrissy Teigen! The mom of two proudly showed off her new ‘mom bod’ (stretch marks and all) in a new video. Watch here.

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to TWO kids in two years, so it’s no surprise that her body went through some changes in the months since. Rather than being ashamed of what she looks like, though, Chrissy decided to flaunt her new “mom bod” on social media. Hey, she’s considered one of the most relatable celebrities for a reason, guys! While vacationing with husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Chrissy stripped out of her bikini top to share a video of what her bare stomach looks like two and a half months after giving birth to her son, Miles.

Despite her body-positive post, though, Chrissy admitted that she still feels insecure about her figure, just as anyone else would. “I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet,” she explained. “I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!’ FYI: She clarified that the red bumps under her chest are mosquito bites. Along with the video, Chrissy also uploaded a photo of herself and John sharing a kiss in a mirror selfie, as she remained topless and wearing nothing but her bikini bottoms.

Chrissy has never been afraid to get REAL about what she’s going through on social media, and her post inspired fans to post their own photos and videos of their post-baby bellies. “Can’t believe I’m doing this, as no one’s seen my stomach since ’01,” one person wrote. “5 (big) kids, stretchd out skin, multiple scars from gall bladder surgery, but it’s me and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

After taking a moment to get emotional and real with her social media followers, Chrissy joked that she was going to go back to “being stupid” on Twitter. What would we do without her!?