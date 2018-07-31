Chloe Moretz Reveals If She Uses Perfume From Kim K 2.5 Years After Wild Twitter Feud

Chloe Moretz made a July 30 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ & got honest about the most recent developments with her Kim K feud!

To say Chloe Grace Moretz, 21, is on Kim Kardashian’s bad side, would be an understatement. The bad blood between the stars may have been incited almost two and a half years ago, but Kim K has not forgotten about it. Just this past Valentine’s Day, Kim sent a handful of bottles of her signature perfume to her haters, and made sure Chloe was on that list. Now, Chloe has revealed what she did with the gift! “I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it,” she admitted in an interview with Andy Cohen. “I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it. No, I never saw it. I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, ‘They sent this, so we just kept it.’ So, thanks?”

Ok so, Chloe may not be using the perfume that Kim “gifted” her this past February, but we don’t blame her after the way the Kardashian family came at her! In case you don’t remember, Chloe first got into it with Kim thanks to a petty series of social media comments. After Kim posted a super steamy snap back in March of 2016, Chloe tweeted her, “@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.” Of course, that didn’t exactly fly with Kim, who’s all about that body positivity. She hit back with a Tweet of her own. “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo,” wrote the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Ouch.

To add to the mess, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34 also inserted herself into the conversation. Khloe posted an explicit image what she thought was Chloe dressed a skimpy bikini and captioned it “Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloGMoretz???”Chloe was quick to clap back, letting Khloe know that she had posted a picture of a total stranger! According to Chloe, the image was of “some girl who was wrongfully photographed.” Whoops! Khloe also received a ton of backlash on the internet from people who thought she had gone too far in bullying Chloe. “Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl,” Ruby Rose wrote in response to the situation.

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than- — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016

Chloe’s shade on Watch What Happens Live may have been warrented after all. Hey, at least her publicist got some free perfume out of it!