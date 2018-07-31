Gallery
Stars Wearing Cut Out Dresses, Showing Off Their Sexy Abs — Kim Kardashian, J-Lo & More

We’re ABS-olutely positive these stars are in the best shape of their lives! Kim, Jennifer and many more stars love showing off their toned abs in cut-out dresses. See their sexiest looks below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, only weighs 119 pounds, after gaining 50 and 60 pounds with North and Saint, respectively. She showcased her flat abs in a black outfit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 30, and last September 2017, during New York Fashion Week. She’s been eating clean — fruits, veggies and lean protein and working out in the gym to get this body. She does HIIT workouts for maximum fat burning results. Kim looks sexy and she loves showing off her body! She showcased her tiny, 24-inch waist wearing a white crop top at the 2018 CFDA Awards, where she was honored with the first-ever Influencer Award.

Jennifer Lopez just turned 49 and is seriously one of the hottest women on the planet! She just celebrated her birthday on vacation, and showed off her six pack abs on the beach! She looks unbelievable! Sources have told us J-Lo also eats super clean — lots of fish and veggies and tons of water. Despite celebrating her birthday with champagne, J-Lo rarely drinks alcohol or caffeine. No hangovers mean she never has to miss a workout! She wore one of her sexiest looks of all time at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami — see the pic below!

Nina Dobrev showed off her toned abs while at a Golden Globes after party earlier this year. I did a SIX hour workout with her and Reebok last summer and she is so strong! Total motivation! See Adriana Lima, Beyonce and more stars in cut out dresses by clicking through the gallery attached above!