12 Stars Looking Fierce In Makeup-Free Bikini Selfies: Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez & More

Wow! These celebs were brave enough to bare all, and looked absolutely stunning doing so! Check out the best makeup-free bikini looks from your favorite celebs.

There’s nothing worse than having your face melt off in the dead of summer, so sometimes, it’s just easier to live sans makeup. No one knows that better than celebrities such as Beyoncé, 36, Julianne Hough, 30,and Jennifer Lopez, 49. These ladies know how to get dolled up, but when they decide to take it down a notch, it’s all or nothing. We salute any star who is brave enough to rock the bare faced look, but we’re taking a look at our favorites right here!

It’s no secret that Beyoncé is super human and probably doesn’t ever need to wear makeup, but just look at her glow in the photo above! I mean really, she woke up like this. Beyonce wore an envy-inducing strappy swimsuit in her makeupless selfie, and it was the perfect summertime look! Queen B also swept her hair off her face into a tight braid, showing she had nothing to hide. Just look at those cheekbones! Bey clearly wrote “flawless” for a reason.

We also can’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez’s au naturale poolside look that she shared on Instagram. While some of us use makeup to hide flaws, apparently, JLo was only hiding more beauty underneath there! The star looked more youthful than ever in her fresh faced pic, and we’re convinced that she must have found the fountain of youth while sun bathing outside in her bikini. Julianne Hough is another star who has been known to snap a selfie sans makeup, and look equally as flawless each time she does. In one photo, where Julianne posed in a blue and white bandeau bikini, she even let her blonde tresses run wild as she let her skin breathe. She was absolutely glowing! Julianne looked free and effortlessly beautiful in the carefree snap.

Kudos to these soul bearing, no-makeup wearing ladies! Check out all the best natural bikini looks in the gallery above and pick your favorite!