Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Already Married?: Is She Wearing A Wedding Band?

STOP EVERYTHING! Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin already married just 3 weeks after getting engaged? Is that a wedding band? — See the photo that has fans going wild!

Could it be true? — Are Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, really married just three weeks after getting engaged? While nothing has been confirmed, the proof could be in this picture of JB and Hailey, where she appears to be wearing a diamond wedding band instead of her massive engagement ring. The singer and model were spotted out in New York City on Monday, July 30, when fans noticed she was wasn’t wearing the custom-oval diamond JB proposed with just weeks ago.

The pair put on a PDA show when they stepped out in NYC, however, fans flocked to Hailey’s ring finger. While JB and Hailey haven’t been hiding from cameras since their engagement, this is the first time we’re seeing her without the rock JB proposed with on July 7. Instead, if you take a closer look, you can see what appears to be a diamond wedding band, above a second thick gold band. Have Mr. and Mrs. Bieber been walking around right in front of our eyes? — Take a look at the photo and let us know what you think!

The two have not divulged any details about their nuptials on their own. Nonetheless, a helpful family member of Hailey’s has gotten a bit chatty recently, and revealed that JB and Hailey already picked out their bridal party. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” Hailey’s aunt, Kim Basinger, 64, told Us Weekly July 17. She later gushed over Bieber, telling the mag that how “cool” the singer is.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in New York City on Monday July 30, 2018.

As you may know, JB and Hailey got engaged when they were on vacation in the Bahamas in early July.He surprised her when he popped the question in front of onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort with a $500,000 massive, oval-shaped diamond ring. The couple, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.