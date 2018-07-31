Amina Buddafly Slams Peter Gunz Over Broken Promises To Their Kids: ‘I’m Disappointed In You’

Amina Buddafly has had enough. The ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ star tore into Peter Gunz after he missed their oldest daughter’s birthday, saying he needs to step up when it comes to being a dad!

Cori Gunz, the daughter of divorced couple Peter Gunz, 49, and Amina Buddafly, 35, turned four years old in Germany over the past weekend, per VH1. Sadly, she spent her big day without her daddy, as Peter said on Instagram that he “couldn’t make it to Hamburg…to bring in my baby girl @iamcorigunz 4th birthday so I’m sending my love and wishing you a happy birthday! I will be waiting for you in LA.” Amina, upon seeing Peter phone-in his fatherly duties, let him have it with both barrels.

“U ain’t gona be waiting for nobody in L.A. You aint gonna be there when we get back like you wasn’t there last month and the month before or the month before that, despite saying you will,” she said in the comments section (slightly cleaned up here, btw). “Posting on here but not one call…saying you was going [to] come to Germany when we knew you wasn’t gonna make it was whack, and honestly in the past I’ve gotten disappointed by you lots but this is the very first time in my life I’m disappointed in you as a FATHER. We good. We get it. And we will be fine. My daugthers got all they needs. Deuces.”

Yikes. Peter decided to return fire. “I’ve tried everything in my power to make it to Germany and I’m sorry I can’t make it to LA on a regular basis but one thing that’s for certain is I do the very best I can for my family.…What I suggest is that you FaceTime me or call me…We gave the world enough of our personal business they are over this storyline…until then, Peace.”

Peter explained himself in a later comment, per The Shade Room (he would later delete this and the original post, saying he didn’t want to have all that “ugliness” under a picture of his daughter.) Peter said that he couldn’t afford a flight to Germany. He said he did call Amina to say Happy Birthday to his daughter but “she wouldn’t answer so I told her to let the girls call me.” He also said that he thought Amina is “an incredible mother and an incredible musician,” but not being able to tell Cori “happy birthday” left him feeling disappointed because he prides himself “on loving my kids.”

It seems there’s a lot of disappointment going around, as these two navigate the kinks of co-parenting. She got the last word on this, writing a note to her Instagram story. “To be clear, I’m not mad Peter missed his daughter’s birthday. I understand how his life is and the details behind him not coming. Like I said: we good. We wish he was a bigger part in their lives but we don’t need him. I just don’t like someone continuously making promises they don’t keep. That is all.”