A 70-year-old ballroom dancer and her partner wowed the ‘AGT’ judges with a fiery performance. It was so inspiring that guest judge Martina McBride gave Quin and Misha her golden buzzer.

SO inspiring! The dance duo of Quin and Misha wowed the audience and the judges on America’s Got Talent on July 31, especially impressive given that Quin Bommelje is 70-years-old. You’d never know it looking at her amazing body and how she can bust out ballroom dance moves alongside her much younger 35-year-old partner Misha Vlasov. The pair did a high energy ballroom that featured tons of lifts where Misha would spin Quin around. It was so impressive that guest judge Martina McBride gave the duo the coveted golden buzzer. Since all four of the primary judges on AGT have already given out their golden buzzers, it’s been up to guest judges during the judge’s cut rounds to send acts through directly to the live rounds.

“You say you want to inspire people of a certain age but you inspire everybody of all ages. It was truly a remarkable performance. I think you’re incredible so…..” the country singer said and then in slow motion she punched her golden buzzer and gold confetti came raining down upon the duo. When Quin was 58, the Dancing with the Stars fan decided she wanted to learn to dance. Now look at her today at 70 killing it on AGT.

Quin’s proud husband of 46 years was seen cheering her on from the audience throughout the routine. Afterwards the duo got a standing ovation from the crowd as well as Martina and judge Heidi Klum. The blonde stunner told Quin during her critique, “You have definitely inspired me, I think you’re an incredible woman. I love what you do, I love watching you guys. I’m very impressed.”

Judge Simon Cowell told the pair, “The best part about you guys is your personality. Every time you come on you light up the stage. This is great, this is what we’re looking for. ” Only seven acts from the show were moving through to the next round, so to score a golden buzzer was huge for Quin and Misha. All four judges voted yes for duo during their original audition, where they did another high energy routine to “Something New” by Nikki Yanofski.