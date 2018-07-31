Amber Rose Shows Off Dramatic Purple Hair Makeover — See Wild New Look

Amber Rose isn’t afraid to switch things up, and that’s exactly what she did on July 30 as she hit up a club in West Hollywood with bright purple hair! Click to see her makeover!

Amber Rose, 34, showed off her dramatic purple hair makeover on a night out on the town, as she left the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on July 30. Ex-stripper and now activist and entrepreneur Amber is known for her platinum blonde buzz cut — her shaved head has been her trademark for years, but she does love to experiment with wigs. She wore a long, blonde wig at the BET Awards, which she styled in glam, old-Hollywood waves. This lovely lavender wig was in a deep side part and given a “wet look.” Sexy! She rocked long lashes, bright pink nails, and nude lips.

Amber wore a tight black dress that hit just above her knee and black heels. She’s been open about her breast reduction, which she got in January 2018, including early fears that it would make her less sexy. “I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain. It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest,” she told PEOPLE. Well, she seems much more comfortable and confident now, and we think she looks great!

Ariana Grande recently showed off a lovely lavender hair makeover in New York City. The color is really pretty and perfect for summer! See even more stars who have undergone major hair makeovers in 2018 by clicking through the gallery attached above!