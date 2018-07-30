Becca Kufrin Gushes Jason Has All The ‘Qualities’ For ‘The Bachelor’ — He’s An ‘Amazing Person’

Could Jason Tartick be the star of ‘The Bachelor’ season 23? Becca Kufrin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she thinks the ‘standup guy’ she sent home would be a great choice!

Becca Kufrin, 28, and Jason Tartick, 29, will come face-to-face for the first time since she broke his heart on the July 30 edition of The Bachelorette special, The Men Tell All. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Becca at the event, which was pre-taped, and she revealed that she would love to see Jason become the next Bachelor. “He really is an amazing person,” Becca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a standup guy. He’s so respectful, charismatic, funny, open. I mean, he has all the qualities to make a great Bachelor. A lot of those guys do, though.”

Becca is so right about Jason. He would make an awesome Bachelor! Jason revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Men Tell All taping that he was “truly blindsided” by his breakup with Becca. Despite his heartbreak, he doesn’t have any bad blood towards her. He understands that “she had to follow her heart and her gut.”

The next Bachelor should be announced in the coming weeks as The Bachelorette season 14 comes to an end. Nothing is for sure — yet — but Jason has said he wouldn’t say no. “I would be willing to do it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. But then again, he could also end up on Bachelor In Paradise!

Jason, along with more of Becca’s suitors such as Colton Underwood, 26, Jordan Kimball, 26, Wills Reid, 29, Leo Dottavio, 28, will be talking about the season and all the drama during The Men Tell All special. The Bachelorette finale will air Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Becca will have to choose between Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28. Given how Becca feels about both of them, it’s not going to be an easy choice!