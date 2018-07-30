Trea Turner: 5 Things About The MLB Star Forced To Apologize After Old Offensive Tweets Resurfaced

Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner is the latest star in hot water over old tweets, as the MLB shortstop had to apologize for some really ugly comments. Get the details about this ugly scandal.

1. He said there was “no excuse” for his disgusting behavior. Instead of rounding the bases in victory, Trea Turner, 25, became the latest MLB star to go on an apology tour. After fans dug up some tweets Trea made six and seven years ago (when he was 18-19) the Washington Nationals star had to issue a major apology. “There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter. I am sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly,” he said in a statement, per NBC Sports.

“I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am,” he added. “But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love.” The tweets in question (which you can see here) are pretty gross, as he used homophobic slurs while also making a racist joke.

2. His team is disappointed in him but it seems he’s not going to get punished. Unlike James Gunn, who got fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 after right-wing trolls dug up his old problematic tweets, it appears Trea’s job is safe. “I have spoken with Trea regarding the tweets that surfaced earlier tonight. He understands that his comments – regardless of when they were posted – are inexcusable and is taking full responsibility for his actions,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement.

“The Nationals organization does not condone discrimination in any form, and his comments in no way reflect the values of our club. Trea has been a good teammate and model citizen in our clubhouse, and these comments are not indicative of how he has conducted himself while part of our team,” Mike added.

3. While the Nationals are struggling, Trea is doing all right. Washington dropped to 52-53 after losing the Florida Marlins on July 29, according to NBC News, putting them six games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. However, Trea’s performance this season hasn’t been that bad. He’s batting .265 with 13 homers and 43 RBIS, which isn’t phenomenal but it’s still pretty good. He’s also leading the MLB with 24 steals.

4. He made his Major League debut in 2015. Trea was born in Lake Worth, Florida and was lightly recruited by schools (before playing ball with NC state.) The San Diego Padres picked him as the 13th overall selection in the 2014 Draft, but soon traded him to the Nationals. After playing AA baseball for a year, he debuted with the Nationals on Aug. 21, 2015. Oh, he’s considered one of the fastest runners in MLB, having clocked in at 22.7 MPH at least twice in 2016.

5. He’s the third MLB star to recently apologize for Tweets. Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb also apologized on Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager. Milwaukee Brewers relievers Josh Hader, 24, also had to issue a “mea culpa” after his offensive, teenage tweets came to light. Hader will have to undergo sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives.