Alex Trebek: 5 Things About ‘Jeopardy’ Host Who Teased Plans To Retire After 34 Years

‘Jeopardy’ fans let out a collective gasp when the show’s longtime host, Alex Trebek announced his possible retirement in 2020! As the game show world awaits confirmation from Trebek, here’s 5 fast facts about the veteran host!

Alex Trebek, 78, shook the game show world to its core when he revealed that his retirement could be as soon as 2020. While that seems like a long time off, it’s really not. The iconic game show host, has been at the center of Jeopardy since its revival in 1884. — He’s all people know when it comes to the longtime program. When asked by Levin “what are the odds that you will stay after 2020 right now?” Trebek, admitted, “50-50 and a little less.” The host dropped the bombshell on Levin’s Fox News Channel show, OBJECTified, on Sunday, July 29. Trebek’s contract is up in 2020, and while we wait to see what his future will hold, here’s five fast facts about the host!

1. Trebek is a Canadian-American television personality. — He graduated from the university of Ottawa with a degree in philosophy. Trebek kicked off his broadcasting career in 1961 when he took a job with CBC as a newscaster and sportscaster. His first hosting gig came in 1963, when he served as the host on a Canadian music program, Music Hop.

2. He’s got a laundry list of a resume. — Trebek has hosted other game shows including, The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell the Truth. He’s been such a staple on television that he’s appeared in a number of tv shows as himself. Trebek has a total of five Outstanding Game Show Host Emmy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fam in Toronto.

3. Trebek underwent brain surgery in 2017. — Trebek’s interview about retirement, came nearly eight months after he underwent brain surgery in 2017, to remove blood clots on his brain caused by a fall he suffered in October of that year. Trebek later revealed his “prognosis is excellent,” via video on Jeopardy’s YouTube page.

4. Trebek has endured other health issues before his brain surgery. — In December 2007, he suffered a minor heart attack, but returned to work as planned in January. Then, in July 2011, he tore his Achilles tendon while chasing a burglar from his hotel room in San Francisco. In June 2012, he suffered another mild heart attack, and again, returned to work the next month, as planned. Three years later, in 2015, Trebek had to host Jeopardy while seated due to a full knee replacement.

5. When Trebek retires, he’s already named potential successors. — When the time comes for him to retire, Trebek already has a few people in mind to take his place. “I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” Trebek said, referring to Alex Faust. The second? — “There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he said. “She’s African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”