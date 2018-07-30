Travis Scott took to his social media accounts on July 30 to introduce the incredible trailer for his upcoming album ‘Astroworld’ and it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before. Check out the intense celestial-themed video here!

Travis Scott, 26, gave his fans something to be excited about when he released the official trailer for his upcoming new album Astroworld and it was full of celestial-themed visuals that reflect what’s soon to come. The video shows Travis walking in a solar system type landscape full of planets and asteroids while his new song from the album “Stargazing” plays. Travis took to Twitter to post the video of the trailer. “ASTROWORLD 8/3/18,” he captioned the post, indicating the name and release date of the album.

Now that he’s officially announced Aug. 3 is the release date for the highly anticipated new album, we think it’s safe to expect him to do a lot of promo in the next few weeks. Whether it’s performances and/or interviews, it will be great to see him out there doing what he loves. This will be the third studio album from the rapper, who welcomed daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner just five months ago. Although we’re not yet sure what all the tracks are about, it’s very possible that he could open up about his new little family on at least one of them!

In addition to his music, Travis has been embracing all the attention he’s getting for being the main squeeze of Kylie. He appeared on the cover of the most recent issue of GQ Magazine with his baby mama and the pic was pretty risque but the hot couple rocked it and looked sexier than ever. With a successful music career and passionate love life, it seems like it could be Travis’ year. We can’t wait to see what he has in store!