Kylie Jenner: Travis Scott Makes Her Feel Like ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ In The World, Unlike Tyga

Travis Scott is Kylie Jenner’s dream man! Unlike past boyfriend’s, the father of her newborn thinks the world of her, and makes sure she knows how beautiful she is every day, we’ve learned exclusively. Aw!

Things didn’t work out between Kylie Jenner and Tyga for a reason! When she was dating T-Raww, according to sources who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she felt like she always had to be “on” — all done up with perfect hair and makeup, and sexy clothes. That’s not the case with her serious love Travis Scott, the father of her baby girl. He thinks she’s beautiful just the way she is, and she seriously feels that!

“Tyga was a lot more about the lifestyle and the game, and Kylie always felt pressure to be on point,” one source told us EXCLUSIVELY. There was always an entourage with Tyga; there were always hot chicks hanging around him, at his house, partying. She never felt like she could truly relax and be herself around Tyga. Travis is just totally chill though; he’s not in to all the partying and girls.”

Being with Travis is totally different, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She can hang out with him without any makeup, without her hair done, and in her PJs, and he makes her feel like the most beautiful and cherished woman in the world.” Aww! He’s especially boosting her confidence and giving her compliments after she removed her lip fillers. Travis loves her whether or not she keeps them. More power to her!

“He’s really down to earth and likes to keep it real, and Kylie loves that,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY.” Our first source echoed that, telling us, “Travis loves Kylie‘s natural lips. He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time; he’s very generous with his praise. Kylie‘s relationship with Travis is so much better and healthier for her than when she was with Tyga. With Travis, she feels comfortable being herself; he loves her natural look.” These two are a match made in heaven!

