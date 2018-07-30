Travis Scott Planning Epic Marriage Proposal To Celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday

Is Travis Scott planning on popping the question on her upcoming 21st birthday? A source close to the rapper how he’s got a ‘massive & outrageous’ engagement ring waiting for her!

Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday is coming up on August 10th, but aside from the amazing presents we fully expect Travis Scott to get her, is he planning on giving her an engagement ring? A source close to Travis told us EXCLUSIVELY how he’s pulling out all the stops for her big day that may end with him getting down on bended knee. “Travis wants to put together a huge marriage proposal to Kylie for her birthday,” our source said. “He is thinking of getting on his knee to surprise her by asking to marry him with a huge ring for 21st birthday.”

When it comes down to it, Travis wants to lavish Kylie — especially since having a child has brought them so close to one another. And honestly, the next milestone for the two of them is to walk down the aisle together. “He loves Kylie, with his whole heart and having a baby with her has only brought them closer together,” our source added. “He wants to use her milestone birthday as a chance to celebrate their love. Travis has been shopping around for a big diamond, he is determined to impress her with something really massive.”

On top of that, he’s asked one of his mentors (and future in-law) for some sage wisdom. “He even asked Kanye for some advice about buying the perfect ring and how to propose,” our source went on to say. “Travis thinks Kylie deserves something massive and outrageous to symbolize their love.” Time, and not a lot of it, will tell whether or not Travis ends up asking for Kylie’s hand in marriage.