T.I. Whisks Tiny Away To ‘Tropical’ Paradise For 8-Year Wedding Anniversary

T.I. is treating Tiny to an amazing trip for their eighth wedding anniversary! A source close to T.I. and Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY what he has planned!

It’s Tiny and T.I.‘s eighth wedding anniversary! While year number eight has certainly been a rocky one for the two of them relationship-wise, they seem to be on better footing now — especially since T.I. has decided to whisk Tiny away on a romantic vacation for the big occasion. A source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY about the luxurious vacation. “T.I. whisked Tiny off to paradise to celebrate their anniversary,” our source told us. “He can be so romantic that way. When he’s good, he is very, very good. It’s one of the reasons that she stays so hooked on him. And when he T.I. does anything, it’s always in big style. They flew by private jet to one of her favorite tropical islands.”

When it comes down to it, T.I. has a lot to prove to Tiny — considering that he was seen allegedly slapping the butt of Asia’h Epperson backstage at a concert on Jun. 16. “T.I. is determined to show Tiny why he is her ride die,” our source went on to say. “This anniversary is extra special because they have been through so much together this last year. T.I. loves Tiny more than ever today and this trip with her is his way of spending quality time alone with her.”

T.I.’s goal is to continue to remind Tiny how grateful he is after he lavished her with a brand new car and Louboutins for her birthday on Jul. 14. “He wants to lock the door on their suite and spoil her in the bedroom like they did on their wedding night,” our source added. “This anniversary is the most important one ever, and T.I. wants Tiny to know he is grateful for her loyalty.”